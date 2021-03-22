Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $15.74. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 10,440 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

