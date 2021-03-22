Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Workiva worth $56,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,092,413. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $93.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.