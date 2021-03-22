Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,194 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Hanesbrands worth $58,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $76,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

