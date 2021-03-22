Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NFBK stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

