Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 113,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 574,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

