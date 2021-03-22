nOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

