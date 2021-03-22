NuBits (USNBT) Price Down 27.9% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $19.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

