NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.87

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $86.77 million and approximately $50.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.62 or 0.00780806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00076032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

