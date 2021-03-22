Numeraire Market Cap Achieves $229.42 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $46.94 or 0.00085324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $229.42 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,887,595 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.