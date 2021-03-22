Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

NUVCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.38. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $72.19.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

