Nuvei (NUVCF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nuvei (OTCMKTS: NUVCF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Nuvei had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/11/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $83.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Nuvei was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/8/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Nuvei had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

