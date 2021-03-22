NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 2.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of NV5 Global worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

