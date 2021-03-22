NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,434.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,125.00 and a 52-week high of $4,832.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,612.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,249.64. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

