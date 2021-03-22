nYFI Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One nYFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $386,176.14 and approximately $30,206.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00471475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00140754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.91 or 0.00818434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

