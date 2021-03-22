Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.65. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 196,915 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

