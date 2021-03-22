Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock valued at $403,510,447. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

