Observer Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.65 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Observer has a total market cap of $82.65 million and $117.58 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 149.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00050817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00633101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023996 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

