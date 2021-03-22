OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Down 2.6%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 8,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 104,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

