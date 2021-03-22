Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 15454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.78. The stock has a market cap of £994.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

