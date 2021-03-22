Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODT. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

ODT traded down $15.04 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 1,220,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,192. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

