Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODT. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ODT stock traded down $15.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 1,049,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Insiders acquired a total of 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

