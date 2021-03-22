ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $9,049.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,520.56 or 0.99970742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

