Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Hits $9.99 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $1.24 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.00470399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00141743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00823625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00075856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.