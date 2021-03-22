OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.38 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.00472131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00141566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.00825639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,027,628 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.