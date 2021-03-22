OKCash (OK) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $24,771.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,866.54 or 0.99858748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00077685 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003460 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,925,429 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars.

