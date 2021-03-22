Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

