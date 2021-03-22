Omni Reaches Market Cap of $4.49 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Omni coin can now be bought for $7.98 or 0.00014525 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $1.28 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,179 coins and its circulating supply is 562,863 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

