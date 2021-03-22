On.Live Hits One Day Volume of $558.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $670,291.38 and approximately $558.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00024023 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.