ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OGS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

