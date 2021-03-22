OneLedger (OLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $10.82 million and $1.26 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 137.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,910,524 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.