OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $905,101.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

