OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON:OTMP traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 94.75 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,661. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.58.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.