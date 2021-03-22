OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:OTMP traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 94.75 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,661. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.58.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

