Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Tops $388.70 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $388.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00242221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

