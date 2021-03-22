Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.