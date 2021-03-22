Open Governance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002586 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $1.78 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

