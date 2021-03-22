OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

