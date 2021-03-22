Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $230.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.31. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

