Oppenheimer Comments on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

