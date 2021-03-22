Oppenheimer Weighs in on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

