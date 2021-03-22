OptionRoom Price Hits $2.91 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and $1.02 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.00475017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00140079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.89 or 0.00800921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.