Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $421,283.61 and approximately $1,600.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.