Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.27

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $875,200.77 and $378.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,877.40 or 1.00062907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00386669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00287946 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00704863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00081819 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

