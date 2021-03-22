Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 50270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $568.76 million, a PE ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 143,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 101,968 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

