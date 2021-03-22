Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0794 on Major Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

