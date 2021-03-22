Origin Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $63.18 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.08 million and $63.18 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.00631783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,822,773 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

