Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0124

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Origo has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

