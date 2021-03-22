Orphazyme A/S’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 29th (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ:ORPH) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Orphazyme A/S had issued 7,616,146 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $83,777,606 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ORPH stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

