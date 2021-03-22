OSA Token Market Cap Reaches $213,440.49 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $213,440.49 and approximately $6,153.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Buying and Selling OSA Token

