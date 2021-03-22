Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Set at C$23.50 by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) has been assigned a C$23.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.11.

OR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$14.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,172. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,999,034.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,364.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

