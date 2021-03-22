Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Set at C$23.50 by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) has been assigned a C$23.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.11.
OR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$14.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,172. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
