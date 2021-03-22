OST (OST) Achieves Market Cap of $25.84 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and $2.26 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

